The Eagle Nature Foundation has just released the rules for its 2020 Bald Eagle Essay Contest to be held during its Fall Eagle Fest in Galena, IL on Sept. 19. This essay contest is open to all students from both public and private schools, as well as home schooled students. The essay must be titled “What the Bald Eagle Means to Me” and be 500 words or less.
The contest has two divisions, high school and junior high school. Each division will have four winners: 1st place—$100, 2nd place—$50, 3rd place—$25 and 4th—$10. The school with the first place winner in each division will receive $50 and a plaque. There is no cost for a student to enter the contest.
The entries must be postmarked before Sept. 1, so they can be prejudged. Only the top four entries in each division will be eligible for the awards. Each school is allowed to enter only four students in each division. The top four students in each division will be notified by Sept. 14, so they can make arrangements to come to Fall Eagle Fest on Sept. 19 to orally present their essays at 11:00 am to be eligible for an award. The awards will be presented at 1:00 pm.
Each of the essay winners in each division will get a free ticket into the Fall Eagle Fest.
The Fall Eagle Fest will feature two ’Wings to Soar” shows that are conducted by John and Dale Stokes, from Trenton, GA; one at 10:00 and one at 2:00. During these shows; hawks, eagles, owls, and vultures will be flown right over the heads of the audience.
Any student or teacher interested in entering this essay contest may request a copy of the rules and entry form from: Eagle Nature Foundation, 300 East Hickory Street, Apple River, IL 61001 or call 815-594-2306. Each essay must have a copy of the entry form attached to the essay.
