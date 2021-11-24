The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) has decided to once again offer 4-hour winter Bald Eagle Bus Tours on Jan. 15 and Feb. 12, 2022. The tours will leave from the parking lot of the Ramada on Hwy. 20 on the west side of Galena, promptly at 8 a.m. and return about noon on each of these days.
The bus tours will visit five different historic wintering communities of bald eagles, each of which had over 60 bald eagles 30 to 40 years ago.
The tours will be led by bald eagle researcher, author and speaker, Terrence N. Ingram, the President and Exec. Director of ENF. Mr. Ingram has led bald eagle bus tours ever since 1964, close to 60 years.
Participants will see where bald eagles have had their nests in the past.
To get a brochure for these tours, please contact the ENF office: ENF, 300 East Hickory Street, Apple River, IL 61001, or call 815-594-2306 and leave your name and address. The cost for the tours is $65 per adult, $60 for seniors and $50 for children under 17. Groups of 4 or more: adults get the senior rate of $60 and children get the rate of $45.
