Once again the Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) will be sponsoring a Bakeless Bake Sale. This exciting event is a popular annual fund-raising activity that ENF has sponsored for the past several years.
This event is a chance for members of the public to purchase virtual food items for a tax-deductible donation. For example: for a donation of $5 they can receive one dozen virtual chocolate chip cookies; for $10 they can receive two dozen virtual lemon bars; for $15 they can receive a virtual homemade fruit pie (their choice); for $25 they can receive a virtual decorated German Chocolate cake; for $50 they can receive virtual 10 pounds of delicious fudge candy; for $100 they will receive a virtual fruit pie every month for a year; for $250 they can receive one loaf of virtual homemade bread each week for a year; and for $500 they can receive two dozen virtual homemade cinnamon rolls each week for a year.
The great advantage these foods have is that they are all just as delicious as a person can imagine. They contain no excess sugars or calories to worry about. They are all great for those people who are trying to lose weight. The advantage to ENF is that their personnel have to make no effort in preparing these foods and the money raised is all profit to support ENF’s efforts to save the bald eagle and other endangered species.
The public is invited to purchase some of these delicious foods by sending a donation to:
Eagle Nature Foundation, 300 East Hickory Street, Apple River, IL 61001
For more information contact: Terrence N. Ingram, Exec. Director, Eagle Nature Foundation, 300 East Hickory St., Apple River, IL 61001 Phone 815-594-2306
