The new Jackson County Energy District will host its first-ever Virtual Solar Fair on Saturday, October 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The free event will allow participants to chat with industry experts, installers, and neighbors who have recently invested in solar power for their home, farm, or business. Organizers say the Solar Fair is a great opportunity to look at the benefits of solar.
The program will help participants learn about costs and return on investment of solar power, federal and state tax credits, siting and installation of a array, and innovative technology options to fully leverage solar systems.
Participants will also learn about the Energy District’s 2021 Grow Solar program. Please join by using the Zoom meeting, which can be downloaded for free on a laptop or smartphone. To receive an invitation to this program, let the Energy District know of your interest by emailing: mail@jacksoncounty.energydistrict.org.
