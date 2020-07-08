Financial assistance is available to help small business and agricultural producers in Jackson, Clinton, and Dubuque counties obtain an energy audit.
Luther College's Center for Sustainable Communities and Winneshiek Energy District (WED) received USDA funding to provide energy audits to small businesses and agricultural producers in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
WED and Luther College will work with the Jackson County Energy District to help implement the program in Jackson County. The energy district seeks to have the county using all renewable energy by 2050.
The USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant significantly reduces the cost of a high-quality energy audit, Luther officials said.
“This is a great opportunity for our area businesses and farmers to receive a quality energy assessment at a much-reduced rate,” said Jim Martin-Schramm, Director of Luther’s Center for Sustainable Communities.
The grant support is especially valuable because Black Hills Energy and Alliant Energy recently discontinued their small business energy assessment programs.
In addition, many municipal utilities don’t have incentives available to assist with the cost of an energy audit.
The energy audits for farms and businesses identify cost-effective energy efficiency measures and can also include other clean energy opportunities such as solar power. They include detailed implementation plans developed in consultation with the participants based on their goals and priorities.
The plans are conducted to a standard that allows businesses and farms to apply for REAP grants and will qualify farmers for EQIP cost-share funding. They will also identify additional financial assistance opportunities such as utility rebates or solar tax incentives.
For more information, contact WED’s lead energy planner at (563) 380-7137, or email joel@energydistrict.org.Eligibility
The capacity of the program is limited by funding. Applications will be evaluated as they are received, with input from WED and other local partners. Participants interested in completing clean energy projects and willing to participate in clean energy outreach activities are especially encouraged to apply.
The program serves a wide range of business types and sizes. Participant cost-share will vary based on the type and size of business or farm.
Each energy audit will be as comprehensive as possible. Out-of-pocket costs for small businesses will be $250; for larger commercial customers (over 20,000 square feet in size or $20,000 in total annual energy cost) the costs will range from $500-$750.
The out-of-pocket cost to a small agricultural producer will be about $600 to $800, with a higher cost for larger farms or dairies that take a good deal more work to assess. At the upper end, a large dairy (over 500 cows) would be about $1,000.
The program is currently in the outreach and signup phase. Site visits will be arranged when conditions permit and the coronavirus is reigned in.
Ideal candidates are farms and small businesses with a clear intention to implement projects and a willingness to collaborate with the project partners on outreach about their successful implementation and results, officials said. The audit process can begin remotely with the collection of farm/business information and utility data.
