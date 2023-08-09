A new event called ‘End of Summer Market’ will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bellevue Button Factory and Water Street Landing parking lot at 309 South Riverview Street. The event will feature an array of unique local vendors. Live music will be featured next door at River Ridge Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:02:37 AM
- Sunset: 08:11:08 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 0.91 mi
Today
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High near 85F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning... Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning. Rapid changes in visibility over short distances will be possible, with visibilities dropping below a quarter of a mile at times. If driving, be sure to slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 2 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 1 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.