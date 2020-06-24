The Ohnward Fine Arts Center is ready to turn on the stage lights once again after more than two months without a performance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some health and safety measures will be implemented, but Ohnward will open its doors to welcome Joseph Hall’s “Elvis Rock ‘N’ Roll Remember Show” for one show only at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Beer and wine will be available during the approximately two-hour show.
Hall’s resume includes a top 10 finish on “America’s Got Talent 2008.” The Elvis Presley Estate recognized him as a top three Elvis tribute artist.
Born in 1984, Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006.
“My goal is to capture the essence of Elvis Presley, to pay tribute with the utmost respect to his legacy, his music, his image, and — above all else — his devoted fans,” the performer said.
To comply with state COVID-19 regulations, the center will sell only 30% of its 841 seats, leaving plenty of room for social distancing, according to center director Richard Hall. All theater and performance venues must ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between groups or individuals when seated for the show.
A doorman will greet guests and open the door to limit the possible spread of the virus via common surfaces such as door handles. Guests temperatures will be taken at that time.
There will be no intermission as a further way to reduce close physical contact.
All center employees and volunteers will be wearing masks. Hall recommends that patrons wear masks as well, but masks are not required.
Patrons who are sick are asked to stay home. They will receive a full refund for their ticket(s).
Adult discount tickets cost $22 or $25 at the door. Student discount tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Buy tickets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by calling the center at (563) 652-9815 or purchase them online at ohnwardfineartscenter.com. Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the main office of Maquoketa State Bank, as well as Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.