Mike and Sherene Pitts of Bellevue, IA announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Marie Pitts to Eric James Ruggeberg, son of John and Jill Ruggeberg of Bellevue, IA.
A wedding is planned for 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 27th at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Bellevue, IA. A reception and dance will be held from 5 pm to 11 pm at Horizon Lanes Hall, Bellevue, IA.
Friends, relatives and classmates are invited to attend.
The bride elect is a graduate of Bellevue High School. She is now employed by Hillcrest Family Services, Dubuque, IA. Her fiancé is currently employed by Collis Inc in Clinton, IA.
