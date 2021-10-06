Of Jackson County’s 13 cities, 12 will elect new mayors. Four have no official candidate running for the mayoral seat.
Eligible voters will determine future city and school district leadership in the area during the joint city council and school board election Nov. 2.
Following is a rundown of municipal and school board races:
City races
Andrew: No one seeks the Andrew mayor seat.
There are only two candidates for three city council seats. Donald Regan and Tracey Till each seek a four-year council seat in this fall’s election.
Baldwin: William Rohwedder is running for a two-year term as mayor of Baldwin.
All five council seats, currently held by women, are up for re-election. Running this fall are Teresa McLeod, Sara Bartels, Allison Bock, Amy Hayward and Kelly Eckelberg.
Bellevue: Six candidates vie for three open seats on the council. Only one — Lyn Medinger — is an incumbent. Incumbents Jayson Heiar and Tammy Michels, whose terms expire at the end of the year, decided not to run.
On the ballot with Medinger are Darla Lawson and Lucy Zeimet, who previously served on the council, and newcomers Jo Fifield, Nicholas Kueter and Jayden Scheckel.
LaMotte: The four-year mayor seat is up for grabs and Matt Wagner is the lone candidate on the ballot for it.
Meanwhile, Mark Althaus, Blake Boeckenstedt and Joseph Clasen seek to fill three open seats on the council.
Miles: No candidate filed a petition for the two-year mayoral position.
There will be contested races for Miles City Council, where four candidates will vie for three seats. Candidates are Debra Chrest, Nancy Corlis, Ron Wilslef and Daniel Ernst.
Miles also needs to fill one early vacancy on the board. Donald Hansen and Renee Lawrence are running to fill that two-year commitment.
Monmouth: William Kramer seeks a two-year term as mayor.
Five residents will be elected to the council’s five open seats. Running are Jacquelyn Delaney, Julie Kramer, Douglas DeMoss, Zachary Bickford and Matthew Lee Potter.
Preston: No candidate filed a petition for the two-year mayoral position.
Three candidates are running for the three available council seats: Adam Reuter, Matt Gerardy and Matt Petersen. Jason Thomson seeks to fill the remaining two years of a council seat that was vacated early.
Sabula: Paul Figie is the only candidate running for mayor of Sabula.
Three candidates seek two seats on the board: Jeremy Lee Diercks, George Allinger and Teena Franzen. Barbara Hayden is running to fill a vacancy.
Spragueville: Incumbent Caroline Bredekamp is running unopposed for mayor.
Five city residents seek the five two-year seats on the city council. They are Sandy Beck, Travis Kieffer, Don Roling, Landon Ruchotzke and Todd Simmons.
Springbrook: James C. Portz seeks to retain his seat as mayor. He faces no opposition.
Meanwhile, Jeff Gerlach, Kelly Gerlach (not the author of this article) and Rick Heiar seek election to the three available city council seats.
St. Donatus: Ron Hilkin is running unopposed for a two-year term as mayor.
Five candidates filed petitions for five open city council seats. They are Tracy Benson, Pat Gregorich, Edward Pickel, Tricia Ploessl and James Roling.
Zwingle: No Jackson County residents living in the town of Zwingle filed petitions for the available mayor or five council seats. The city is located in both Jackson and Dubuque counties.
Meanwhile, in Clinton County:
Delmar: Patty Hardin seeks re-election to the mayoral seat. Three candidates vie for two at-large council seats: Dan Simmons, David L. Frett and Curtis Mangler.
Goose Lake: Ken Schoon is running for mayor. Mike Mattis is the only candidate for three at-large council seats. Darrin Farrell is running to fill a two-year vacancy.
Lost Nation: Ramon Gilroy is running to be mayor.
Alan Schroeder, DJ Fuller and Stephanie Dosland seek to fill three open board seats.
School board races
In Andrew, incumbents Scott Gerardy and Tony Portz are vying for the school district’s two open board seats.
Incumbents Allysen Bonifas and Mike Reed are running unopposed for seats on the Bellevue Community School Board.
Incumbent Bree Suthers Kilburg seeks election to the District 3 seat in Delwood, while Lyndsey Eberhart has her sights set on the District 4 seat.
Easton Valley School District residents face a slate of contested races. Joseph Kilburg will face incumbent Jodi Meyer for the District 3 seat. Board president Richard Keeney is unopposed for the District 4 seat. Incumbent Gary Cassady, Paul Figie, Ron Kunde, Dana Olson and board vice president Craig Thines seek to fill two at-large seats on the board.
Four candidates oppose each other for two at-large seats on the Northeast Community School Board. They are newcomers Anthony Cozzolino, Heather Jensen, Mike Mulholland and Darlene Lamp.
School board members serve four-year terms.
How to vote
Voters can cast votes at the polls Nov. 2. However, those wishing to vote early can begin that process now.
Due to new state legislation, the time allotted to request absentee ballots was reduced from 120 days to 70 days.
The new legislation also shortened the number of days that the auditor’s office can have ballots available for absentee voting. Voters now have 20 days to vote absentee either by mail or in-person rather than the previous 29 days.
Voters wishing to receive a ballot by mail for the city and school election must complete an absentee ballot request form and return it to the Jackson County Auditor’s Office at 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, before 5 p.m. Oct. 18.
In-person early voting in the auditor’s office is expected to start Oct. 13.
Ask for an absentee ballot request form by calling the Jackson County Auditor’s Office at (563) 652-3144.
For more information about the 2021 election, contact the auditor’s office at the phone number listed above.
