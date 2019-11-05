Election night results are in. In the contested Bellevue school board election, Marty Ploessl led with 534 votes, followed by Janet Sieverding with 418 and Matt Wedeking with 400.
In the rest of the crowded seven-person race for the three seats, Jacob Ohlert earned 320 votes, Kevin Lundin 346, Joshua Richter 353 and Rhonda Anderson 285.
Bellevue voted by more than 70 percent in favor of Public Measure C, while Bellevue schools' public measure A passed by a 2-1 margin.
In Easton Valley, Jennifer Weber earned a seat with 270 votes to Shey Bauer's 143 votes.
Troy Hansen defeated Paul Figie for Sabula mayor, 79-33.
