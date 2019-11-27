Jackson County’s elected officials could see salary increases if the Board of Supervisors approves the recommendation of the county’s Compensation Board.
The seven-member board, which is appointed by the elected officials, on Nov. 13 discussed possible salary increases for the county’s supervisors, attorney, sheriff, auditor, treasurer and recorder.
Board members voted 5-2 to recommend a 5 percent salary increase. (See accompanying chart for current salaries, proposed increases, and how Jackson County ranks compared to other counties.)
Supervisors’ representatives Monica McHugh and Teri Gonner opposed the recommendation, instead calling for a lower increase. Looking at salaries from the taxpayers’ standpoint, anything more than 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent doesn’t make sense, McHugh said.
“I don’t think they’ll be getting 5 percent in the private sector,” McHugh said.
The Compensation Board’s recommendation now is in the hands of the Board of Supervisors for final action. Supervisors can approve the salaries as recommended, decrease all by any equal amount, or reject the recommendation. The Supervisors cannot increase the salaries by more than the Compensation Board’s final 5 percent recommendation.
Supervisors can, however, reduce their own pay without affecting that of the other elected officials.
Deputies receive a set percentage of their boss’s salary, up to 80 percent for first deputies in all offices except the sheriff, where that number can go up to 85 percent. The pay of the other county employees, except in the assessor’s office, is set through union negotiations with the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors will discuss the Compensation Board suggestions as part of their deliberations over the upcoming budget. The board sets the salaries with adoption of the budget, which must be completed by March.
New salaries would take effect July 1.
Compensation Board members compare Jackson County’s elected officials’ pay to that of Iowa’s other 98 counties, but do not consider Jackson’s economic conditions or county budget.
Jackson County ranks 32nd in population among the state’s 99 counties, up from 36th place in year’s past.
In discussion before the Compensation Board’s final decision, member Peg McMurray recommended a 5 to 7 percent increase, saying Auditor Alisa Smith has “enormous” responsibilities and took on those responsibilities after first being appointed to the position following Brian Moore’s mid-term resignation earlier this year.
Kerry Schepers (representing the county treasurer) and Josh Reicks, who represents Recorder Arlene Schauf, agreed with raising salaries by at least 5 percent across-the-board. Reicks said the recorder’s office will be even busier in the next year as the state implements a new requirement in which people wishing to fly or obtain a passport must have a Real ID. To obtain that ID, people must show two certified forms of ID, including a passport or birth certificate, which they would likely get at the county recorder’s office.
“One of the unique problems with this type of employment [county jobs] is that it makes it more challenging to retain qualified employees,” Reicks said. “To retain good people we have to stay competitive.”
McHugh countered that Jackson County employees are not leaving their jobs because of the wages, citing low employee turnover to support her claim. “They’re not leaving because of the wages,” she said.
Norm Kennedy also supported a 5 percent salary increase. He represents the sheriff.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in this room that wants their job,” Kennedy said.
Earlier this year, the supervisors rejected the board’s recommendation of a 5 percent increase, instead approving a 3 percent bump in salaries.
The Compensation Board includes: McHugh, Gonner, McMurray, Schepers, Reicks, Kennedy, and Steve Kahler representing the county attorney.
Proposed 2020-21 salaries
Position Salary Rank Increase 2020-21
Supervisor Mike Steines (chair) $38,495 28 5% $40,355
Supervisor Jack Willey $37,208 28 5% $39,068
Supervisor Larry McDevitt $37,208 28 5% $39,068
Attorney Sara Davenport $97,624 46 5% $102,505
Sheriff Russ Kettmann $81,947 44 5% $86,044
Auditor Alisa Smith $63,755 38 5% $66,943
Recorder Arlene Schauf $63,755 33 5% $66,943
Treasurer Beth Gerlach $63,755 35 5% $66,943
* The Board of Supervisors chairman receives a $1,287 stipend each year.
