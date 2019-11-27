Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN IOWA, JACKSON, JONES, DUBUQUE, CLINTON AND DELAWARE COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, STEPHENSON, JO DAVIESS, CARROLL AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES, BRANCHES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND ALONG NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. OUTDOOR DECORATIONS MAY GET DAMAGED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THE MID AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&