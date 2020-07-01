Cluster 5 of the Women of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church of America) were to have had their spring meeting on April 24, hosted by St. John and St. Paul Lutheran Churches, with Lucy Ziemet presenting for the Red Basket Project of Jackson County for the main program.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was cancelled, but the Cluster 5 women from the Lutheran churches of Jackson and Clinton Counties collected an offering through the mail to support the various causes.
As a result, Dianne Strickler, Cluster 5 Coordinator, was able to present to the Red Basket Project of Jackson County, represented by Lucy Ziemet, a check for $227.50, along with some needed supplies.
The Red Basket Project provides sanitary products to low-income girls and women in Jackson County.
