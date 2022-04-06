Mike Doland and Dave Eischeid are pooling their artistic resources to host their first two-man art show. The show is Friday, May 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, 2 to 6 p.m. at the Great River Gallery, 307 South Riverview in Bellevue. Refreshments will be served.
Doland is an artist in painting as well as in his ability to create original jewelry. Mike taught art in Maquoketa, Dubuque and Bellevue schools before opening his jewelry stores.
Eischeid taught art in the Bellevue Community Schools for 33 years, along with being a professional photographer for over 20 years. Both artists taught together for six years at Bellevue, but are now both in retirement and have collaborated their art passions to host their first-ever show together. The art pieces range from color studies of diamonds, to visual feelings of their environment and travel. “All of these pieces are “gems,” said Eischeid.
