Learn how to save on college costs by finding and applying for scholarships at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ upcoming Scholarship Night, February 2 at 5 p.m. online via Zoom.
Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community College will each be hosting an online Scholarship Information Session to help both current students and those interested in attending college learn the tips and tricks of earning extra money to help reduce college costs.
Topics covered will include information about dozens of EICC Scholarships, as well as how to find and apply for scholarships, write a strong goal statement and determine what to include in scholarship applications.
Participants can access the Zoom links for their college’s session, or the college they’re interested in attending, by visiting eicc.edu/feb2
The deadline to apply for EICC Fall Scholarships is March 1 and the deadline for Spring is November 1. There is something for everyone, not just the top of the class. While some scholarships are based on academic excellence, many others are based on factors such as financial need, community involvement or area of study. Everyone is encouraged to apply.
For more information, call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.