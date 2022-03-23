Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has joined with Iowa’s Community Colleges and the Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service to announce a new consortium to support the manufacturing sector in adapting to industry changes.
These changes include digitalization and automation, known as “Industry 4.0,” and will require new processes for businesses and new skills for employees.
The training and awareness initiative includes partners from across the state.
A January report from the Iowa Economic Development Authority “Seizing the Manufacturing 4.0 Opportunity: A Strategic Plan for Iowa’s Manufacturing Industry” called for advancing the knowledge base, expertise, and collaboration among businesses in the state.
The consortium will support Iowa’s manufacturers efforts to seize opportunities and remain competitive by providing consultation, education, implementation, and access to resources.
“This is a large-scale statewide effort that can really have a huge impact on how we manufacture in Iowa,” said Paula Arends, Eastern Iowa’s director for continuing education and professional development.
In addition to customized training for the existing workforce, the group will develop and enhance certificate, diploma, and degree programs to ensure employers have access to advanced skills training and career pathways now and in the future.
A local action team met in August to begin planning a roll out to area industry in September. Action team members include Christine Caves (Quad City Chamber of Commerce), Erin Cole (Clinton Regional Development Corporation), Martha Garcia-Tappa (IowaWORKS), David Heiar (Jackson County Economic Alliance), Brian Kelly (Clinton Community College), Lisa Neason (Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board, Mandy Parchert (Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board, Tami Petsche (Quad City Chamber), Jeremy Pickard (Muscatine Community College), Erik Reader (Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Angela Rheingans (DeWitt Chamber and Development Co.), Matt Schmit, (Scott Community College), Andy Sokolovich (Clinton Regional Development Corporation), Jeff White (CIRAS), and Paula Arends (Eastern Iowa Community Colleges).
For additional information on local efforts or to learn more about Manufacturing 4.0, contact Arends at parends@eicc.edu.
