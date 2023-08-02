Storms that swept through the area last Friday night churned up an EF1 tornado in the Andrew area, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
The NWS report on Saturday officially confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down with wind speeds reaching 90 mph. Heavy rain, strong winds and large hail were also recorded throughout the region.
A number of trees were downed in the area as well, with some power lines briefly going out. No injuries were reported, but at least one Andrew residence sustained minor property damage when a tree fell on a nearby power line and ripped the electrical mast off the house.
Sporadic reports of downed trees or limbs were reported in other parts of the county as well, and crews were out Saturday clearing away debris.
The National Weather Service also recorded about 2.5 inches of rain and sustained wind gusts as high as 69 mph in parts of the county.
