Jackson County Regional Health Center SHIIP Office now has a senior Medicare patrol specialist, Elaine Edwards of Maquoketa.

Edwards achieved this education to provide increased oversight and protection of fraud to the community as well as the state of Iowa. She attended a six-week course and is one of six Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselors in the state of Iowa that has taken on this training to become an SMP Specialist. The Senior Medicare Patrol, or SMPs, helps Medicare beneficiaries prevent, detect, and report health care fraud, according to SHIIP.