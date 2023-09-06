Jackson County Regional Health Center SHIIP Office now has a senior Medicare patrol specialist, Elaine Edwards of Maquoketa.
Edwards achieved this education to provide increased oversight and protection of fraud to the community as well as the state of Iowa. She attended a six-week course and is one of six Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselors in the state of Iowa that has taken on this training to become an SMP Specialist. The Senior Medicare Patrol, or SMPs, helps Medicare beneficiaries prevent, detect, and report health care fraud, according to SHIIP.
Edwards has served as a Medicare counselor since 2005 through SHIIP. Always up for a challenge, Edwards decided to embark on a journey to become an SMP specialist in March 2023 and now helps Medicare beneficiaries research and report Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse.
At the end of April, Medicare saw one of the largest COVID-19 fraud schemes targeting Medicare beneficiaries, estimated at over $490 million.
“Elaine helped beneficiaries contact Medicare to report the fraudulent claims found on their Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs), and to request new Medicare numbers,” says Marlú Abarca, SMP coordinator. “The SHIIP/SMP program is honored to have Elaine in the fight against Medicare fraud!”
“When letters went out to SHIIP clients regarding ‘fraud,’ the state was inundated with referrals of clients receiving COVID test kits and not ordering and not receiving but showing up on the clients Medicare EOB (Explanation of Benefits),” Edwards said.
Edwards has had one client so far who received six kits starting in February; Medicare was charged more than $200 for each.
Shawna McCoy, SHIIP counselor, said she had two clients who have been victims of identity theft. Not only were their Medicare numbers compromised, but also their Social Security numbers were fraudulently obtained by scammers. Edwards and Marlu Abarca (SHIIP SMP coordinator) contacted Medicare to have new Medicare numbers issued, but it is difficult to be assigned a new Social Security number unless a serious financial breach has already occurred. Once scammers obtain Social Security numbers, these can be sold and used fraudulently to open credit card accounts or even access bank information.
So, how will this affect the local SHIIP office at Jackson County Regional Health Center? Edwards will continue to do the regular counseling, but problems requiring research will be addressed by her or one of the other specialists to resolve. This then frees up SHIIP counselors for regular counseling time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.