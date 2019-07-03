Easton Valley’s newest outdoor classroom is not what we think of in the typical sense but there is a whole lot of learning going on there already and much more to come. The student who is the driving force of the project in Sophomore Connor Jargo – and the classroom, well, is a 6 acre plot of land south of Miles.
The project is actually the FFA Test Plot and use of the 6 acre plot was donated by Connor’s family who operate Jargo Family Farms – Ryan and Melissa Jargo. The Jargo family also donated most of the equipment used, as well as fuel.
Connor took over the FFA Plot project after Mason Driscoll graduated in May. It is a great fund raiser for the FFA with all the ‘inputs’ being donated. It has already been quite an educational experience. Although Connor’s parents, Melissa and Ryan, had both helped with the test plot in high school and Ryan previously did a test plot for the company that is now AgVantage FS – starting with a 6 acre canvas and 13 varieties of corn to plant and the weather this year has proven interesting. Planting was scheduled 3 times before the weather finally cooperated on June 8.
Connor worked up the ground and AgVantage FS provided the anhydrous and fertilizer.
Wonderful volunteers have stepped up to help with the project. Special thanks for the seed goes out to the following:
Wyffels – Chris Mathiesen
Channel – Janell Slattery
AgVantage FS/Dekalb – Miles
Croplan/River Valley – Dylan Meyer
Cornelius Seed – Chris Johnson & Family
Most farmers have large equipment to cover their many acres as quickly and efficiently as possible. Jargo reached out to Roeder Brothers Implement in Bellevue when they were looking for a 6 row planter. Roeder’s had a 6 row planter on their lot that belongs to Melvin Manders who said Connor could use it to plant the test plot. Thanks to Manders’ generousity – Nick Roeder and Reynold Giddings from Roeder Brothers Implement not only brought the 6 row planter to the test plot site but actually helped get started planting on June 8 and returned and picked up the planter when the planting was done.
Connor shared that Janell Slattery – Channel Seed dealer – and her husband Mike Slattery were a huge help on planting day. Janell and Mike put in the test plot for Channel and were great resources. The team from Roeder Brothers started planting and even gave Carrson (Connor’s younger brother) a chance to plant before Connor took over.
When Connor was asked to share his thoughts on the Test Plot project he said, “It’s a good opportunity and it’s fun, farming is in my blood. I’m excited to see the results and learn from it.”
Even with the later than normal ‘plant date’ of June 8 Connor and the volunteers planted 6 rows of 13 varieties of corn ranging from 103 – 114 day corn. Jargo did comment that it was interesting planting without a GPS. Connor is keeping records for the Test Plot and will compare yields on the different varieties. Comparison is important but it is also a huge fund raiser for the FFA. Connor plans to pursue a career in agriculture raising crops and cattle on the family farm. His mother Melissa added, “It is a great opportunity for him and it was fun” going on to say it was overwhelming at first but those that helped on planting day were great.”
Gator Graphics of Preston provided 2 signs that mark the 6 acre test plot. If you would like to drive by the test plot or attend the open house there planned for later this fall (September hopefully) – you can check it out by driving on the paved road south of Miles, turn left on 120th Street and proceed about a mile. The plot is on a corner and is marked with signs and will be on the left.
