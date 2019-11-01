Sheriff Emblem
District officials cancelled classes at Easton Valley Community School District Friday after a social media threat was made by a student there.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies received information from concerned community members and district officials after an EV student made a threat regarding the school on social media on Halloween, according to a release from deputies.
Sheriff Russ Kettmann and Deputy Chad Roeder identified the student, arrived at the student’s home at about 11 p.m., and took the student into custody without incident, according to the deputies.
Deputies did not explain the exact nature of the threat, but a mask and weapon seen in the social media post were found in the student’s home and were taken as evidence, deputies wrote.
Deputies took the student, who is younger than 18, to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.
Deputies continue working with Easton Valley administrators and the Preston Police Department as they continue to investigate to be sure no one else was involved, deputies said on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page, noting that charges are pending in the case.
 
PRESS RELEASE SENT OUT BY THE MAQUOKETA POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On October 31, 2019 at approximately 2208 hours, Jackson County Deputies received a call from Easton Valley Administration, making us aware of a threat posted to social media by an Easton Valley student.  We were able to identify the juvenile making the threat, based on Snapchat account information, as well as other information received from concerned community members that had observed the post.

Deputy Chad Roeder and I arrived at the student's home at approximately 2301 hours.  Once there, we were able to take the juvenile into custody without incident.  The weapon and mask portrayed in the social media post were found and taken into evidence.  The juvenile was then transported to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.

Currently, classes at Easton Valley for Friday, November 1, 2019 are cancelled.  The incident is currently under investigation, until we are assured no one else is involved.  We will be working closely with Easton Valley Administration and the Preston Police Department.  We will keep the students, staff, and community members safety as our top priority.

Charges are pending.

Authority,

Deputy Corey J Kettmann, Jackson County Sheriff's Office.