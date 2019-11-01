On October 31, 2019 at approximately 2208 hours, Jackson County Deputies received a call from Easton Valley Administration, making us aware of a threat posted to social media by an Easton Valley student. We were able to identify the juvenile making the threat, based on Snapchat account information, as well as other information received from concerned community members that had observed the post.
Deputy Chad Roeder and I arrived at the student's home at approximately 2301 hours. Once there, we were able to take the juvenile into custody without incident. The weapon and mask portrayed in the social media post were found and taken into evidence. The juvenile was then transported to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.
Currently, classes at Easton Valley for Friday, November 1, 2019 are cancelled. The incident is currently under investigation, until we are assured no one else is involved. We will be working closely with Easton Valley Administration and the Preston Police Department. We will keep the students, staff, and community members safety as our top priority.
Charges are pending.
Authority,
Deputy Corey J Kettmann, Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
