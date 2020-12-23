Bob Larkey’s booming, baritone voice –recognizable to nearly every cattleman in
eastern Iowa – has gone silent. Larkey, who died with COVID-19 late last week, used his big voice and straightforward personality to create a robust marketplace
where farmers have bought and sold the hooved lifeblood of their operations
for more than 40 years. The 76-year-old owner of Maquoketa Livestock Sales died Friday, Dec. 18, at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport after a four-week battle with the virus, according to his daughter, Robin Krogman.
Larkey’s natural gift for attracting crowds and auctioneering started at the age of 10. In a 2018 profile in The Eastern Iowa Farmer, Larkey recalled standing on a chair at a local bake sale in his hometown of Onslow and getting people to bid on pies. “I’d just get up there and sell those things,” Larkey said with a chuckle.
Thus began more than 65 years of auctioneering, farming, training racehorses, and working at local livestock auctions. “Dad’s legacy as a businessman really
hinged on his profound knowledge of cattle,” Krogman said. “He could look at a
steer and tell you what it weighs. He set the cattle market for the state.” She said her father’s ability to build lasting relationships with customers was also an
important ingredient of his success, along with a sharp mind. She noted that the entire business was managed on paper, not computers. Larkey was born Aug. 10, 1944, and grew up on his family’s farm. “He was a farmer and had these traits that were instinct,” Krogman described. At age 14, he went to work at what was then Maquoketa Livestock Sales, which was located on Western Avenue.
“I used to skip school and go to work atthe sales barn,” Larkey recounted in 2018. “On Wednesdays, I’d get a ride to Maquoketa to work the auction. I’d tag pigs and help out.” In 1961, at the age of 16, Larkey attended Reisch American School of Auctioneering in Mason City.
Larkey married Myrna Gohlman (who died in 2017) at First Lutheran Church in
Maquoketa in 1969, and they had four children: Troy (Shonna) Larkey, Rick (and
Dana) Larkey, Scarlet (Craig) Dietz, and Robin (Paul) Krogman. “They complemented each other and made a really great team,” Krogman said.
The Larkeys purchased the sales barn in 1976 and officially founded Maquoketa
Livestock Sales Barn in 1980, making it a family affair. Everyone cleaned and painted there in the beginning and worked whenever needed. In adulthood, daughter Scarlet Dietz managed the office and her husband helped out in the yards and the auction ring. In his spare time, Larkey loved racehorses. He and Myrna lived on East Quarry Street near the fairgrounds, and in the blue building on the grounds, Larkey could often be found training his prized Standardbred
harness horses. He eventually hired a trainer to assist but remained hands-on.
In 1976 Larkey and his wife celebrated owning the winningest Standardbred in the United States.
Larkey also believed in helping young people get started in agriculture. “He helped many people, but he especially had a heart for helping young people,”
Krogman said. That’s one of the reasons he was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame just this summer. As a youth, he participated in the Jones County 4-H program, where he exhibited market beef steers. He stayed involved with 4-H over the years, offering up his sales barn to 4-H beef weigh-ins and carcass shows and buying 4-H and FFA cattle, rabbits and chickens at
the fair. As a result of his contributions to the cattle industry, the Cattlemen’s Associations of Jackson, Clinton and Jones counties each inducted him into their hall of fames.
Leaving a legacy
Larkey’s family has established Robert Larkey Memorial Fund as a way to promote livestock auctioneering and agriculture in the community. “It’s hard to know many people he touched in his life, so we established a memorial to maybe help people who can’t afford to go to auctioneer school or to help those young farmers get a jumpstart,” Krogman said. “We would like his legacy to live on into the future.”
Nancy Mayfield contributed to this article
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.