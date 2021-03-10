The Bellevue Community Club will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids age 10 and under at Cole Park on Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. Masks will be required.
Children and families can hunt for eggs filled with candy and cash, as well as signing up to win a free bicycle.
In case of rain, the event will not be held inside, but cars may drive up to the concession stand area at Cole Park for a free bag of candy and also sign up for the bike giveaway.
