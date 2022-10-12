Gear up for an enjoyable musical heartache at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
Heartache Tonight, a tribute to the Eagles, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ohnward, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Beer and wine will be available.
Heartache Tonight has been known to deliver a Eagles concert experience, with meticulous attention to every detail.
Heartache Tonight brings together music from all eras and incarnations of the huge rock powerhouse that produced hits over four decades. There are no pre-recorded backing tracks in the Heartache Tonight show; all vocal harmonies and guitar parts are faithful to the originals and performed live.
A Heartache Tonight concert is filled with moments designed to thrill classic rock fans: the soaring a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road,” the snarling guitars of “Life in the Fast Lane,” the anthemic country rock of “Take It Easy,” and the evocative “Heart of The Matter.”
All tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Buy tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 or in person. Tickets also are available Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
