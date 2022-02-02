The street banners that line Riverview Street sum it up pretty well, “Bellevue, Where Eagles Soar.”
This year is no exception, as scores of the iconic birds are now swooping over Lock and Dam 12, enjoying their annual winter feast and roosting in the trees on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Bald eagles are common in Bellevue during winter because the fishing is easy and their roosting sights are secure.
Eagles, with their excellent eye sight, ability to hover and powerful talons, take advantage of the upper Mississippi River to feast on the shad, the main entrée right now just below the dam, where a small portion of the river is not frozen.
Bald Eagles normally winter in large numbers along the Upper Mississippi River, and according to information from the Eagle Nature Foundation, whose mission is to track and preserve the majestic bird, sight-seers can enjoy witnessing (depending upon the weather) anywhere from 30 to 350 bald eagles during a leisurely drive down the river road.
According to the Eagle Nature Foundation, the eagle had represented power and majesty for thousands of years before John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and our Nation’s other founding fathers chose the bald eagle as our national symbol in 1782.
Then as now, the eagle represented “a free spirit, high soaring and courageous.” Moreover, the bald eagle has always been uniquely American, found only on our continent.
At the time the country was formed, the bald eagle was common in North America, soaring through the skies over its timber-bordered lakes, streams and coastlines.
Perhaps as many as 25,000 lived in what we now call the lower 48 states.
Today, except for the Southwestern bald eagles the bald eagle has been removed from the “Threatened Species List “in the United States. ” “A major part of this effort lies in informing Americans about our National Symbol. A greater understanding and appreciation of this majestic, threatened bird will help it to survive and flourish as a valued part of our heritage,” said Terrence Ingram, who founded the Eagle Nature Foundation and has researched and photographed bald eagles for nearly 50 years.
Ingram explains that the bald eagle is a bird of prey - that is, a flesh - eating bird. Its Latin name - Haleaeetus leucocephalus - means “white-headed sea eagle.” It is called “bald” because the word was used in times past to mean white or white faced.
An adult eagle will have a dark brown body, white head and tail, yellow feet, beak and eyes. Bald eagles have bare legs.
A 4 year old, or subadult, will be similar to an osprey with a whitish head with a line through the eye and a whitish tail with a black line along the end of the tail.
Founnd only in North America, the bald eagle is also called the American Eagle. The other eagle native to this continent, the somewhat less rare Golden Eagle, occurs in other parts of the world as well. The bald eagle is the North American continent’s second largest bird of prey, surpassed in size only by the California Condor.
As is true with most birds of prey, the female is almost always larger than the male. A female bald eagle may stand as much as 42 inches high, with a wingspan of up to 8 feet.
Males stand up to 35 inches high, with wingspans of nearly 6 1/2 feet. Body weights of bald eagles range from 8 to 14 pound), with females generally a bit heavier than males.
In addition to their large size, adult bald eagles are identified by their snowy white head and tail feathers. However, a young bald eagle does not get these white feathers until it reaches sexual maturity in its fourth or fifth year of life. Immature bald eagles are a mottled light and dark brown all over, and in flight they often are mistaken for golden eagles or turkey vultures.
Sixty to ninety percent of a bald eagle’s diet consists of fish. The birds generally scavenge dead fish, although they will catch live fish as well. They will take an occasional heron, crow, grouse, duck, gull, or small mammal, especially if fish are not available. T
They will also feed on dead animals, if other food is not found. This includes dead animals, such as road killed raccoon or deer, as well as chickens and small pigs, which farmers may throw out with their manure during the winter. During deer season, bald eagles may come down to feed on the innerds of the deer that the hunters leave behind.
The bald eagle uses several fishing techniques. A favorite method is to perch in a tree and watch for a fish swimming in open water nearby, and then swoop down to capture it. If a suitable tree is not available near the water for perching, the birds may also fly out over open water looking for fish below. In winter, they may perch on the edge of ice near open water and wait for fish to float by, or to wash up on the ice.
After catching a fish, the eagle will either fly back to a perching tree to eat it, or if the fish is small enough, swallow the fish whole while the bird is in flight. Occasionally, eagles will carry a larger fish they have caught back to the ice or to the shore to be eaten. In over 80 percent of their feeding, wintering bald eagles along the Mississippi River, feed upon small fish they can eat while flying.
Bald eagle nests are generally found 50 to 120 feet above the ground, in a tall, sturdy tree. It takes at least two weeks for a pair of eagles to build their nest.
