Residents who apply dust control to Jackson County’s gravel roads may see a change in the application process this year.
The supervisors are considering extending the county notification time from two working days to one week, based on a recommendation from Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney.
The county’s annual dust-control season is May 1 to Sept. 30. Jackson County itself does not apply dust control material on county roads. Residents who live along gravel roads and wish to mitigate dust in the air and on their property may have dust control applied at their own cost.
Residents must first submit a dust-control permit to the Jackson County Engineer’s Office.
Under the current two-page policy, residents also must alert the county at least two working days before the dust-control product is applied.
Kinney wants to change that to one week so crews have more time to get the roads ready.
The engineer explained that the county shapes the road prior to dust control application, it adds more rock to that area and blades it. Road crews do not blade the treated area afterward unless it becomes a hazard to the traveling public, according to the dust-control policy.
The county is embarking on a four- to five-year plan to crown all of its gravel roads, meaning it retrieves the rock, lime and dirt from the shoulder of the road, returns it to the road, compacts it, and adds more rock. The end goal is for water to drain from the center off the road.
Crews need more time to do that before dust treatment is applied, Kinney said, and his office is already receiving applications for dust-control permits. The supervisors tabled the measure so they could formalize it.
Spruce Creek Project
• Jackson County Conservation Director Nathan Jones told the supervisors during his monthly report that work is progressing — albeit quite slowly — on the building of the new harbor wall at Spruce Creek. He said the project, which includes the wall west of the boat ramp, “isn’t going smoothly.”
The wall replacement was to begin Nov. 1, 2022, and conclude April 1 but was delayed because on Oct. 30, the county zoning office suggested the need for a state permit. State officials in January decided no state permit was needed, and construction began. The holdup added another 60 days to the contract.
Project flooding also may impact the speed with which the project is done. Jones told the supervisors he has heard credible projections that this area may experience the fourth-highest flood in Mississippi River history, with water levels reaching about 21 feet, comparable to the 2010 flood.
“If that river’s coming up, (the contractor) needs to keep a move on it,” Jones and the supervisors agreed.
Meanwhile, about 34 boating docks at Spruce Creek could be affected by the prolonged project, Jones said.
• In related conservation news, Jones said the Jackson County Conservation Board thinks it has resolved an exit ramp issue at the Hurstville Interpretive Center north of Maquoketa.
Last month, Jones told the supervisors that Jackson County Conservation’s insurance provider requested the center install an exit off the deck on the east side of the building. The board had a design for a ramp matching that on the west side; however, a bid on the project came back about $85,000 more than expected.
Because the exit does not have to be a ramp, the conservation board approved building stairs instead of a ramp. The stairway project is estimated to cost slightly more than $10,000, Jones said. The board had budgeted about $80,000 for the project.
• The supervisors approved a preliminary plat of the Alden subdivision in Section 36 of Tete des Mort Township north of Bellevue.
Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling said the lots meet the 20,000-square-foot requirements and are eligible to hook up to the city’s water system.
Supervisor Mike Steines said he’s “perfectly fine with preliminary plat” although some drainage issues had to be addressed there.
