Weather Alert

...Extreme Fire Conditions Today... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS... The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire conditions, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM CDT. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Reaching the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires will spread rapidly and be very difficult to control in these dangerous conditions. Outdoor burning should be avoided. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&