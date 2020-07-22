Gracie Dunn, daughter of Chris and Amy Dunn, along with Jaydn Hurley, daughter of Mike Hurley and Sabrina Schumacker, were selected by the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary to attend the 75th Iowa Girls State program for 2020. It was to be held at Drake University June 14-19, but, as with so many activities these past few months, in the safety of everyone’s health, it was cancelled.
Dunn, is active at Bellevue High School with cheer, archery, Bellevue Big and softball. Hurley is a member of the Bellevue High School Student Council and Bellevue Big. Activities such as these are part of what ALA looks for as students submit applications to attend this long standing tradition of the ALA.
Girls State started as a dream of four young women to teach other young women about the political process. The girls are assigned to ‘cities’ and randomly to ‘parties’. They eventually hold elections and are also able to earn scholarships/merit awards during the week of programs.
Other activities include more about what the American Legion Auxiliary is and does along with hosting informational and motivational speakers. An Inauguration is held the last evening of the program. This year a special reception for the 75th anniversary had been planned.
Eligible attendees must have completed their junior year, demonstrate qualities of honesty, leadership, citizenship, in additional so several others. Applications are available each fall from the local ALA. For more information contact a Bellevue ALA member.
