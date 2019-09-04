Members of the Bellevue Chapter of Ducks Unlimited hosted their 40th annual Banquet last Saturday night at Horizon Hall.
Founding DU committee members Tim Till, Darrell Ernst and Maury Anderson were in attendance, as well as Dave Meier who has also been an active member since the inaugural banquet for local chapter was held in the fall of 1980 at the Anchor Inn.
Ducks Unlimited is nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, other wildlife and people. It has maintained a worldwide membership of about 700,000.
Membership of the Bellevue chapter has grown from a few dozen in the beginning to upwards of 100 members today.
During the Bellevue 40th Bellevue Ducks Unlimited Banquet, guns, decoys and other items were auctioned and raffled off to raise funds for a good cause – wetland conservation.
As well as enjoying a meal catered by Jeronimo’s in Springbrook, emcee for the event, DNR Conservation Officer Andrew Keil donated a patriotic work of art – an American Flag with the starts made from John Pitlo’s spent shot gun shells.
Pitlo, who has been a member of Ducks Unlimited for 60 years total, went up to $400 to buy the piece, but was outdone by Justin Alden who won with a bid of $410. Alden, in a surprise move then donated the artwork back to Pitlo, who in turn donated Alden’s $410 to the Quilts of Valor sewers of the Bellevue American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Since it was established in 1937, the national DU organization has conserved more than 14 million acres of waterfowl habitat across North America. While DU works in all 50 states, the organization focuses its efforts and resources on the habitats most beneficial to waterfowl.
And Bellevue is right in the heart of that effort, as the little town on the big river is right in the center of the ‘Mississippi Flyway’ region that provides important migration habitat for waterfowl that are produced in the Prairie Pothole Region.
According to DU officials, almost all of Iowa's wetlands have been drained, except for the state's shallow lakes. Each fall and spring, these shallow waterways are sought out by migrating waterfowl and other water birds looking to rest and restore energy reserves before beginning the next leg of their journey.
Ducks Unlimited has conserved at least 12.5 million acres of waterfowl habitat in North America. DU partners with a wide range of corporations, governments, other non-governmental organizations, landowners, and private citizens to restore and manage areas that have been degraded and to prevent further degradation of existing wetlands.
