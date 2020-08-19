The Bellevue and Sabula Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host the first ever Ducks Unlimited Fun Run on Saturday, August 22 in the communities of Bellevue, Preston and La Motte. Registration takes place at 10:30 a.m. the day of the ride. Riders can register at the Horizon Hall parking lot in Bellevue or in Preston behind the Downtown Pub.
The event takes the place of the annual DU Banquet as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
ATVs, UTVs and Side-by-Sides are welcome, as are all other vehicles. There will be 14 stops along the way and 6 bonus stops announced the day of the event.
Cost is $20 per person, with a chance to win cash prizes and raffle prizes.
For tickets or for more information, contact Bud (Dennis) Schroeder at 563-542-0454, Tim Till at 563-599-8402 or Keith Griebel at 563-542-0454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.