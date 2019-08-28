The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), sponsored in Dubuque by UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital, is relocating to a new office. On Tuesday, September 3, the SHIIP volunteer counselors will begin seeing patients at 1500 Delhi Street, Suite 3200. The new office is located on the third floor of the Delhi Medical Center.
The purpose of SHIIP is to provide free, unbiased counseling to Medicare beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Part D), Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C), Medicare supplement plans and other supplemental insurance, billing and claims issues, Medicare fraud and abuse.
Individuals who may benefit from a meeting with a SHIIP volunteer include those who are
• Going on Medicare or already on Medicare
• Age 65 and older
• On Medicare due to a disability, end stage renal disease or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Individuals who would like an appointment can call (563) 589-2673.
