After a local family mourned for two months, a subject from Dubuque was arrested on New Year’s Eve in connection with the death of a Bellevue woman and her unborn child.
John Hoffmann, age 69 of Dubuque, was charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly driving while intoxicated when he caused a head-on collision that killed 20 year-old Hannah Ruggeberg, who was 28 weeks pregnant at the time. He was charged with 'homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.' Bond was set at $250,000 at a hearing last week in Iowa District Court.
If convicted on all the charges, Hoffman faces up to 40 years in prison.
Police said Hoffman was intoxicated Nov. 9 while he was driving north on Highway 52 near Key West at around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses also told law enforcement that he was driving in the middle lane of traffic, the fast lane for southbound traffic. Two southbound vehicles also had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with his truck, according to reports.
Hoffmann then crashed into the vehicle driven by Hannah Ruggeberg of Bellevue who was traveling south, near the intersection of Bradel Cove Road.
In late November, State Crime Lab officials determined Hoffman’s blood alcohol content was 0.135 percent, which is above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
See the Jan. 9 issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.