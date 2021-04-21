The Dubuque Franciscan Sisters are offering four camps for girls in June and August to be held at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis Ave., Dubuque.
Surfin’ the Cs (Compassionate, Confident, Courageous, Christian!) is available to girls who will finish 6th, 7th, or 8th grade at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Surfin’ the C’s Camp is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, June 7; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Girls will join the sisters for spiritual and creative activities focusing on the four Cs.
Best Franciscan Friends (BFF) Camp is a camp for girls who will finish 3rd, 4th, or 5th grade at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. BFF Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., each day on Wednesday, June 9, Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11. Girls will participate in activities with the sisters including creating crafts, playing outdoor games, and much more.
ACT Environmental Camp is for girls who have finished 6th, 7th, or 8th grade in the 2020-2021 school year and will be held from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, August 9; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10. Girls will explore ways to Care for Creation and how to affect change through composting, the R’s of reduce, recycle, repurpose, rethink and remind, while remaining hopeful, that together we can make a difference.
Puppets in the Prairie is available to girls who have finished 3rd, 4th, or 5th grade in the 2020-2021 school year. Puppets in the Prairie will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, Thursday, August 12, and Friday, August 13. Girls will discover and explore the variety of creatures that bring the prairie to life through prairie interactions, exploration, and discovery. Participants will use their new knowledge of the prairie to create and perform an original puppet show utilizing Mount St. Francis 80-acre tall-grass prairie and our Creation puppet theater.
Each camp is limited to 12 girls and fees are waived this summer. Registration is due by May 14, 2021, and is available online at www.osfdbq.org. For more information contact Julie Tebbe at tebbej@osfdbq.org or Lori Apel at apell@osfdbq.org.
