DU Donation

THE BELLEVUE CHAPTER OF DUCKS UNLIMITED recently donated $350 to the Bellevue Chapter of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) for assisting with creation of the official program for the annual banquet. Presenting the check to FBLA students Gabe Manders (left) and Josh Edwards (right) is Ducks Unlimited President Bud Schroeder (who also serves as Bellevue Police Chief). Other community donations made by the local DU Chapter was an $800 gift the to Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Quilt of Valor program.