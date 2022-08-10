Dry Condition

Dry conditions are expanding in Iowa, ranging from extreme drought (red) in northwest Iowa to widespread abnormally dry (yellow) conditions.

Drought conditions are likely to develop over the southern half of the state in August as the month starts with a string of abnormally hot days with little chance for rain, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The portion of the state that is abnormally dry or in varying degrees of drought expanded last week to more than half of the state. It’s the first time the dry area has been that large since April, when persistent rains delayed corn planting. The latest Drought Monitor report on July 28 showed an expansion of severe and extreme drought in northwest Iowa and the extension of abnormally dry conditions across much of southern Iowa.