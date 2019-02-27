While the freezing rain fell outside on an already frozen river last Saturday, just a few blocks away, the Ski Bellevue Waterski Show Team conducted it's first "dryland practice” of 2019 at the old Bellevue Elementary School gymnasium.
It’s all part of the intense preparation for another exciting season on the water, as Ski Bellevue is one of only four waterski show teams in the state of Iowa and the only one performing on the Mississippi, which takes even more skills and talent.
“It is the way our ski team practices before we do our stuff on the water,” said Dave Valent, one of the main organizers of the famous Ski Bellevue shows. “We’ve got several shows lined up for this summer, so we need to be prepared.”
During dryland practice, ski ropes are attached to the wall or around a tree instead of a boat.
In this way, the team can practice pyramid building along with lots of other acts that make up a ski show.
“Our team usually holds four or five dryland practices, but during flood years there can be more if we can't get on the water to ski,” said Valant.
Dave’s son Mike Valant has been the show director and President of Ski Bellevue for the last few years and usually comes to practice with things in mind he wants to see the team accomplish.
Mike and Dave explained that in pyramid building, every step and hand-hold has to be correct and precise.
“It takes teamwork and practice. And just because the kids did it last year, they grow over the winter and sometimes have to re-learn things with their "new" bodies,” explained Valant. “They may even have to move down a level on pyramids. Like we say, showskiing is the only sport in which you start at the top and work your way down!”
Most of the skiers on the Ski Bellevue team are from Bellevue, while others hail from Dubuque, Cascade, DeWitt, Maquoketa, Preston, and Cedar Rapids.
“We expect to have between 35-40 skiers this year – plus it takes at least 20 additional support people to perform a Ski Bellevue show,” explained Valant.
Drylands take little equipment, but the participants do use ropes and strap harnesses. Strap harnesses are used for trios (two guys and one girl); and strap doubles acts (a guy pulled by a strap harness with a girl above him to perform lifts).
“The Ski Bellevue kids learn teamwork, self confidence, and how to perform in front of a crowd in a family environment,” said Valant. “Along the way, they also learn they can have a great time on the river without alcohol.”
Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team is an all-volunteer organization that performs free waters ski shows for the community of Bellevue. The team usually performs at Heritage Days in Bellevue, at Island City Days in Sabula the first weekend in August and once again at Fishtival in mid August.
Ski Bellevue water skiers perform acts such as pyramids, ballet lines, barefooting, strap doubles, conventionals and other unique techniques. Other members drive and observe in the boats, assist with ropes, and many other support activities.
“We also use our shows for teaching water skiing and safe boating techniques to members and the general public,” concluded Valant. “It’s fun and we encourage everyone to get involved.
The ski team itself is growing, and the Ski Bellevue organization has officially achieved 501c3 status five years ago. This means any donations to the team will be tax deductible.
“We hope this really gives our fundraising a boost, as we do a lot of our shows, especially in Bellevue at no charge,” said Valant. “You can see we have many expenses, not to mention the usual costs associated with purchasing rope, skis and, of course, fuel. We believe Ski Bellevue is an important part of the summer scene in Bellevue.”
2019 Ski Bellevue show schedule:
June 8 Home show Bellevue
June 22 Home show Bellevue
July 4 Home show Bellevue
July 20 Home show Bellevue
Aug 3 Sabula Island City Days
Aug 17 Home show (Fishtival)
All shows begin at 4 p.m. with the exception of the July 4 show which starts at 6 p.m.
