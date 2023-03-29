The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has begun dryland practices in preparation for this year's upcoming show skiing season. The dryland (gym) practices are essential for learning pyramid climbing up and down, doubles and trios acts, and even some of the group's dances they may perform during ski shows. It's also a great time for anyone interested in joining the team to come see what Ski Bellevue is all about.
A few core members of the team were asked what they would like to tell others about Ski Bellevue.
Kelly Skrivseth not only handles ropes and leaders for the team but also skis along with her husband and two young daughters.
"It's a great family sport. If you want to be center stage or behind the scenes, there is something for everyone to do. It's so fun to be involved with something my whole family loves and enjoys,” said Skriveseth. “There’s no better way to spend our summer together than in the sand, sun, and skiing all over the river. We are making a lifetime of memories as a family."
Joe Budde has been on the Ski Bellevue team since he was just a little fellow. Since then he's also taken his show skiing talents to the Five Seasons Ski Team in Cedar Rapids, the Waterloo Waterhawks, and the Hartwig Huskies in Manchester. He's also a certified towboat driver for the team.
When asked about being a Ski Bellevue member he said, "I like the clean family environment. Everyone is there because they want to better themselves and their skiing. It's so much fun seeing everyone, kids and parents alike learning both individual and group skills."
Tabitha Alden and her three daughters ski together on the Ski Bellevue team.
"Ski Bellevue is such an awesome opportunity for people in the area to be involved with the coolest summer sport in the land! Together we enjoy the best things about life in a small river town. It is the most supportive environment for everything from learning to ski, up to the complex tricks and skills, it's the best team environment for all ages,” said Alden. “For me it has provided a truly unique opportunity to spend quality time with my children and extended family. There aren't many teams on which kids, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles can all participate together. There are so many different areas to help the team during the season, even if you never get in the water. I'll be forever grateful for the lifelong friends and memories my family has made with Ski Bellevue."
Ski Bellevue has dryland practices scheduled for Saturdays on April 15, and April 29. All will be held at the grade school gym from 10 a.m. to noon.
Those who have an interest in joining the Ski Bellevue team are welcome to attend. For additional information call Mike at 563-590-0990, or Kelly at 563-212-1103
Ski Bellevue is in its 41st year of existence. Dr. Peter Pauly and Max and Mary Reed founded the club in 1982. The late Bob Ernst, with the Bellevue Heritage Committee, came up with the idea of a local talent ski show instead of hiring an out of town club to come to Bellevue for the big Independence Day show in Bellevue.
The original show participants that year were Rick, Peg, Kathy, Jeff and Jennifer Remakel; Bob and Deb Hutchcroft; John and Tina Hutchcroft; John and Sandy Roling; Forrest, Carol and Steve Edwards; Ray Thomas; Maurice Anderson; Kevin Byrd; Gregg Hammann; Lynette Postel; Tony Dunlap; Brian and Todd Reed; Art and John Schneider; Eric Busch; Dr. Peter Pauly; and Max and Mary Reed. The first Heritage Day Show opened with Dr. Pauly flying in on a parasail.
In 1983 the group picked up a few more show personnel; Steve and Kathy Doan; Charlotte Till; Dan Even; Robert Baugh and George Schneider. Leo Reistroffer also performed a special act in the Heritage Day Show.
1984 was an even bigger year when Ski Bellevue was joined by Dave and Sue Valant; Ron and Denise Reeg; Dan and Diana Ellerbach; Tom Bylund; Kristi, Karen and Lisa Schneider; Marc and Tammy Roling; Chuck Till; Kristi Crawford; Gary and Sheila Yeager; and Laurie Kilburg.
Through the years Ski Bellevue has continued to grow and has taught hundreds of kids water safety, working together with friends, and how to have a good time on the beach without drugs and alcohol, as well as learning to ski.
The club continues to operate today and perform under the guidance of president, Mike Valant and many families from Bellevue and the surrounding area.
