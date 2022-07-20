After months of an intentional dry spell to remove invasive species, the Hurstville Marsh is naturally refilling, and Jackson County Conservation staff expect native wetland plants, migratory birds, frogs, bugs and more to thrive there in the coming years.
“We drew the marsh down to dry it out and kill off an invasive carp species and revitalize the bottom, so once it’s full of water, it will be better for fish, bugs and migratory birds,” said Tony Vorwald, a conservation naturalist.
In addition, recreational jetties have been created along the pedestrian trail adjacent to the marsh that also will serve as wind blocks and help prevent erosion. That trail runs from downtown Main Street to the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Other new features at the marsh include mounds that are good nesting structure for migratory birds and some deeper holes that will provide habitat for wintering native fish species.
A natural wetland will dry out seasonally, Vorwald said. That cycle helps revegetate the bottom and is better for fish, reptiles, amphibians and birds. For many years, the marsh was full of water partly due to a water control system as well as some major floods, which inhibited the natural filtration system of a marsh.
Over the years, several large floods of the Maquoketa River – such as a major one in 2010 when the Lake Delhi Dam about 55 miles northwest of Maquoketa broke – introduced such fish as bullhead and carp to the marsh. Those species create turbid – or muddy – water as they feed, which leads to aquatic vegetation dying and an inhospitable environment for other animals, Vorwald said.
“The marsh will fill as nature allows,” said Nathan Jones, executive director of Jackson County Conservation. As work was happening on the trail, “we took advantage of the timing” to reinvigorate the marsh.
Several weeks ago, about an acre of the marsh on that north end that never dried out completely was stocked with some 2,250 young yellow perch from a federal fish hatchery.
“We’ll asses this fall how many are surviving and maybe stock again,” Jones said. “It’s going to be a boom or bust fishery.”
If the area gets three or four winters without heavy snow, the marsh may become too shallow to sustain those fish permanently, Jones said.
“If it works out the way we like though, it will be a sought-after spot for ice fisherman,” Jones said.
It will take some time before the marsh refills, Jones said, and result in “hopefully a healthier system.”
A water control structure will be put back in place to allow conservation staff to raise or lower the water level if needed.
Meanwhile, Jones and Vorwald said the staff has fielded many questions from the public about the dried-out marsh.
“I think it’s been a good education opportunity for the public,” Jones said.
Wetlands play key role in area’s ecological system
Wetlands are the link between land and water. They are the transition zones where the flow of water, the recycling of nutrients and the energy of the sun meet to produce a unique ecosystem.
Wetlands are among the most diverse of all natural communities in Iowa. Plants and animals fill every wetland niche. Wetlands are also important regulators of the environment, filtering sediment and organic waste from runoff and lessening impacts of floods or droughts.
Many species of waterfowl, birds and other wildlife depend on wetland habitat for breeding, nesting and feeding. Wetlands in the United States support about 190 species of amphibians, 5,000 plant species, and a third of all native bird species.
Among the animals that call the Hurstville Marsh home during the year are ducks, geese, swans, pelicans, kill deer, sandpipers and herons, crawdads, insects, tadpoles and frogs.
Sources: Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Association of Naturalists.
