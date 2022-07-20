Hurstville Marsh

The Hurstville Marsh is naturally refilling after an intentional dry spell.

After months of an intentional dry spell to remove invasive species, the Hurstville Marsh is naturally refilling, and Jackson County Conservation staff expect native wetland plants, migratory birds, frogs, bugs and more to thrive there in the coming years.

“We drew the marsh down to dry it out and kill off an invasive carp species and revitalize the bottom, so once it’s full of water, it will be better for fish, bugs and migratory birds,” said Tony Vorwald, a conservation naturalist.