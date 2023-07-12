The state of Iowa experienced another dry month, with June providing 2.90 inches of rain, only 55 percent of normal.  This continues the drier-than-normal trend seen in March, April, and May. The US Drought Monitor shows that nearly all Iowa faces some dryness or drought.

Iowa received 9.16 inches of precipitation from March through June, just 65 percent of the expected 14.20 inches for those four months.  This continued lack of rainfall is causing stream flow and soil moisture impacts across the state.  Four of Iowa's Drought Regions are rated as "Drought Watch.” Conditions in Drought Region 2 have improved enough to move it back into the normal category.