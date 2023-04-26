The City of Bellevue is seeking volunteer RTA (Regional Transit Authority) drivers, both substitutes and weekday drivers to transport those in the local community who need rides to the doctor, pharmacy, grocery store or banks within Bellevue. Drivers need a chauffeurs license, which would be reimbursed by the City. For more information, call Bellevue City Hall at (563) 872-4456.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 32°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:04:25 AM
- Sunset: 07:55:21 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Iowa... Mississippi River at Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12 , Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, and Keokuk LD19. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water affects Admiral Sheehy Drive at Greyhound Park Road in Dubuque. Water also affects the Burlington Northern railroad tracks near Lock and Dam 11. Water also floods ballparks on City Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.3 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Iowa... Mississippi River at Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12 , Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, and Keokuk LD19. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.9 feet, Water on railroad tracks and into some businesses in Savanna. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 20.6 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.2 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mississippi River likely to top flood stage soon
- Weinschenk offered Bellevue City Administrator position
- Cranberry Juice: Natural and Effective Remedy for UTIs in Iowa City. Doctor Explains
- Laurie A. Garms, M.D., 58
- CROWNING GLORY
- Diabetes alert in Cedar Rapids. Doctor Explains
- How stress increases the aging process
- Cecilia M. (Kueter) Hager, 90
- Diabetes alert in Waterloo. Doctor Explains
- A furry display
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.