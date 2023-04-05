The City of Bellevue is seeking volunteer RTA (Regional Transit Authority) drivers, both substitutes and weekday drivers to transport those in the local community who need rides to the doctor, pharmacy, grocery store or banks within Bellevue. Drivers need a chauffeurs license, which would be reimbursed by the City. For more information, call Bellevue City Hall at (563) 872-4456.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:37:58 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:36 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 56F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 11 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 14 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 18 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 20 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 20 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 20 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 20 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 20 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 20 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 19 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 17 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Friends of the Bellevue Pool move ahead with plans
- Confirmed tornado hits Bellevue; three transported to hospital
- Here’s a look at which bills survived the second ‘funnel’ deadline and which ones didn’t
- New Study: OCD misunderstood in Davenport. Doctor Explains
- Dryland Practice
- Rail merger to bring changes
- Iguana Bite Left Vacationing Toddler a Medical Issue Months Later
- Tractor driver killed in crash near Spencer
- Clarke women’s basketball team wins 2023 NAIA Championship
- New worry in Dubuque: Is your meat causing UTIs?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.