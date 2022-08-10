Dream Bellevue

A group of Bellevue leaders has been approved for a $90,000 challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Small-town Dreams Initiative. The initiative will help the group, Dream Bellevue, build its endowment to $450,000 – providing an annual payout that will support grants for community needs.

“Our residents have always come together to address important community needs including the education, recreation, faith, health and safety of our youth and families. We now intend to build on these accomplishments and build a permanent fund which will jumpstart signature projects annually – forever,” says Dream Bellevue chair Molly Ploessl.