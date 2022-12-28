The Dream Bellevue campaign recently received a significant boost from Bellevue Municipal Utilities.
The Bellevue Utility Board last month unanimously approved a donation of $15,000 to the new endowment which will come from BMU’s Electric Fund. The donation will be made in three parts, equally splitting out the donation over three fiscal years.
The Dream Bellevue Endowment is being facilitated through the Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Jackson County, and was initiated due to an anonymous donor challenging smaller eastern Iowa communities with a matching donation of $75,000.
Once fully funded, the $450,000 endowment will allow up to $20,000 to be given out annually to the Bellevue community.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the Dream Bellevue Committee has met its first ‘quiet phase goal’ and now is in the public and business phase. To date, more than $300,000 has been raised for the endowment.
The Dream Bellevue Committee is now challenging local businesses on ways to partner and help promote the campaign.
The Bellevue Utility Board agreed the endowment would allow BMU to give back to the community in which its customers reside for years and years to come.
The endowment would capture a variety of Bellevue groups and organizations that could qualify annually for the $20,000 grant disbursement, which would be facilitated by members of the committee.
Donations to the goal from both businesses, individuals and service groups are welcome.
“Our residents have always come together to address important community needs including the education, recreation, faith, health and safety of our youth and families,” said Dream Bellevue chair Molly Ploessl. “We now intend to build on these accomplishments and build a permanent fund which will jumpstart signature projects annually – forever,”
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has launched the Small-town Dreams Initiative in six communities across its seven-county affiliate region, which includes Jackson County. In partnership with an anonymous donor, the initiative has been structured to provide a cash match both for endowment-building and immediate local grant-making:
In the first phase of the campaign, Dream Bellevue committee reached out to community leaders to raise $150,000 for the endowment as part of a two-to-one challenge.
With that milestone met, Dream Bellevue was awarded $85,000, which included $75,000 for the endowment, bringing its total to $225,000. Through campaign efforts and more donations and pledge that amount has grown to more than $300,000.
The Dream Bellevue Campaign has already benefited the Bellevue community, with one of its first grants for $10,000, which funded a community-wide bicycle rental program, as well as a library of life jackets and fishing poles for the public to borrow.
Dream Bellevue leaders also hope to build on projects such as recent park improvements, trail expansion and revitalization of the downtown.
Dream Bellevue is led by Abbey Skrivseth, Allen Ernst, Bob Ploessl, Lyn Medinger, Molly Ploessl, Tim Daugherty, Lucy Zeimet and Wade Bormann, with support from Community Foundation of Jackson County Executive Director Lori Loch.
The initiative is supported by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Senior Affiliate Advisor, M.J. Smith, with funding support from a successful entrepreneur who grew up in a small town in eastern Iowa.
“We intend to grow this place we call home even stronger and better for our children and grandchildren,” says Ploessl. “Together, we are building a thriving future for the hometown we all love.”
The Dream Bellevue Committee asks local resident to consider making a gift online at dbqfoundation.org/dreambellevue, or by mail c/o Molly Ploessl, Dream Bellevue Recorder, 901 State St., Bellevue IA 52031.
Gifts to the campaign also qualify for the 25% Endow Iowa State Tax Credit.
