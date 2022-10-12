Bellevue State Bank and River Ridge Brewing recently sponsored ‘Dream Bellevue Day’ in order to bring awareness to the Dream Bellevue Campaign, which is building its endowment to $450,000, thus providing an annual $20,000 payout that will support grants for Bellevue community needs each year. Bellevue State Bank employees wore Dream Bellevue T-shirts, while River Ridge Brewing rolled out a new ‘Dream Bellevue’ beer for folks to enjoy while folks enjoyed a few classic songs played by Jeffy Theisen, and Dream Bellevue board members volunteered to serve customers.
As of October, Dream Bellevue has raised roughly $300,000 is way over half way to the final goal. Another $40,000 raised will allow an additional $5,000 to be gifted to a Bellevue project..
