Soccer
The back-and-forth negotiations concerning Bellevue Community School’s proposed creation of a new soccer program in the River Valley Conference continued this past week with Marquette Catholic Schools, which has had its own soccer program that it has shared with Bellevue for the past two decades.
Bellevue schools made a decision in August to offer high school boys and girls soccer programs within the Bellevue District with the sport now fully approved and sanctioned by the River Valley Conference, and extended an offer to Marquette Catholic to participate fully in both boys and girls programs.