The back-and-forth negotiations concerning Bellevue Community School’s proposed creation of a new soccer program in the River Valley Conference continued this past week with Marquette Catholic Schools, which has had its own soccer program that it has shared with Bellevue for the past two decades.
Bellevue schools made a decision in August to offer high school boys and girls soccer programs within the Bellevue District with the sport now fully approved and sanctioned by the River Valley Conference, and extended an offer to Marquette Catholic to participate fully in both boys and girls programs.
The Bellevue school board gave Marquette a deadline of Sept. 22 to decide whether or not to join the new River Valley Conference soccer team in order to order the right amount of equipment and uniforms. As of press time Tuesday, no final decision had been made.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said Bellevue High School will form its own teams regardless of what Marquette decides. In addition, the board recently approved the hiring of Gary Penniston, who coached the Marquette team, as the new boys soccer coach for Bellevue.
"I believe the Bellevue Board of Education has approached this decision to both have soccer and share with Marquette with a sincere caring attitude for students and the community as a whole,” said Meyer. “This is an outstanding opportunity to join forces in our community with a "unified" team in Bellevue representing both school systems."
In response to Bellevue’s offer, Marquette came back earlier this month and proposed that each school host a varsity program differentiated by gender, with one school having boys varsity soccer, and the other school girls varsity soccer.
Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser pointed to an example of a similar arrangement that currently exists at two other schools in the region.
“This arrangement has already proven to be successful within the River Valley Conference through the co-op agreement between Prince of Peace and Northeast High School,” said Kaiser. “Prince of Peace hosts the combined boys soccer program and Northeast hosts the combined girls program. Each of the teams compete in the RVC with the same benefits of all other conference schools, but only Northeast is a member of the RVC in all other school-sanctioned activities.”
Kaiser said he feels instead of eliminating Marquette’s 24 year-old soccer program, a combined effort between Marquette and Bellevue would allow local soccer programs the same conference benefits experienced by all schools participating in soccer.
However, when members of the Bellevue School Board discussed the counter-proposal from Marquette a week ago Monday, they disagreed.
“The Bellevue Board of Education believes the best approach is to maintain one site and one host for the soccer programs to ensure equal funding, facilities, and opportunities with respect to gender,” the Bellevue board said in a statement that was presented to Marquette officials last Tuesday.
They said that the Bellevue Board is offering to create a unified program with Marquette Catholic being a partner in the program, referred to as ‘Bellevue United’ or ‘Bellevue FC’ (Football Club).
“The Bellevue School District would host both a boys and girls program in the River Valley Conference and be responsible for all fees, facilities, equipment, transportation, and other related items entailed with providing a program for students. Bellevue United/Bellevue FC would reflect a unified community program with a traditional soccer name that everyone can support in the community regardless of school affiliation, and allow for student-athletes in our community to participate in a long-term shared program,” the statement said.
“The Bellevue School District would also encourage discussions between both schools and their student-athletes to determine the shield or crest, colors, etc,, along with involving others to work out some other specifics about the program overall,” Bellevue school officials added.
As the River Valley Conference is starting soccer this season as an official activity, as an RVC member Bellevue High School Principal Jeff Recker said Bellevue High School wanted to be an active participant in high school soccer.
"Bellevue High School and Marquette Catholic have worked together in a successful soccer program for several years and our students enjoy playing with each other. From the beginning of this new program we have hoped Marquette would accept our invitation to join the new program,” said Recker. “In order to make the partnership a success and present a unified community team, Bellevue has proposed a neutral team name, colors, shield etc. to reflect community while incorporating traditional soccer names. The specifics of these topics would be decided by a combined group of staff and students from both schools.”
"I really feel this can be a long term, successful partnership that will benefit student athletes from both school systems,” he added.
Bellevue School Board member Mike Reed pointed out that having a soccer program sanctioned by an official athletic conference, as well as having facilities and equipment would be a plus for students from both schools.
“The BHS Board has discussed having our own soccer program for years and when our conference (RVC) adopted soccer, that made our decision even easier. Now our kids have a chance to play out at the high school where all the facilities are already in place and also have a chance to earn conference honors or even a championship,” said Reed. “I also liked the idea that we offered to include students from Marquette and we have since tweaked that offer to even go with neutral colors and team name if accepted.”
However, Kaiser noted that the soccer program currently hosted by Marquette was already set to have a RVC schedule next year, with the sport now being sanctioned in the conference, so that point is basically moot.
“Since 1998, Marquette and Bellevue have played soccer together with Marquette hosting the agreement. We have heard from the Bellevue administration throughout these years that the partnership was positive,” said Kaiser. “Now it has been communicated that Bellevue will begin their own soccer programs and that the decision was conference-driven as the RVC recently recognized soccer as a conference sport.
“The reality is that Bellevue does not need to host soccer programs to compete in the River Valley Conference. Even under the partnership that was established some 20 years ago, Marquette and Bellevue could have competed for a River Valley Conference Championship,” continued Kaiser.
“Recognizing that Bellevue High School established a soccer program this August, Marquette has reached out with the suggestion to join Bellevue High School in a true sharing opportunity wherein each school would share hosting responsibilities. Bellevue does not yet seem interested in joining us as equal partners and instead, is offering to call the teams something other than the 'Comets.' We remain totally open to exploring team names and colors, as we have already communicated.
Furthermore, we have previously shared that these details could be determined, but only after it is established that Marquette and Bellevue would enter into a soccer agreement as equal hosting partners.
“I am hopeful that our schools can reach an agreement so that soccer can continue as a community endeavor. Asking for the opportunity to share in the hosting responsibilities of a sport that Marquette has hosted for more than 20 years does not seem like an unfair request, especially when the teams will still compete in the River Valley Conference, just as Prince of Peace and Northeast do.
“I am glad that our school administrators are talking with one another about soccer possibilities as I believe a true sharing partnership may be born from the conversations,” Kaiser concluded.
The Marquette School Board met Wednesday evening, (long after this issue of the newspaper went to press), and discussed the Bellevue soccer proposal. Look for more information in next week’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
