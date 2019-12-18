The Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA) in cooperation with the financial institutions in Jackson County announces the renewal of a low interest loan program targeted at the downtowns in Jackson County communities.
Six financial institutions, including Bellevue State Bank, Maquoketa State Bank, DuTrac Community Credit Union, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Clinton National Bank, and U.S. Bank have collectively committed $3.75 million dollars to this loan program. The interest rate will be fixed at one half a percentage point below prime on the date of closing for the five-year term of the loan, and all loans are subject to the underwriting criteria of each individual financial institution.
Eligible projects for this loan program include façade and/or interior renovation, upper story renovation, additions, new construction, leasehold improvements, refinancing and/or acquisition of commercial property in a downtown district. Projects must complement the vision of a revitalized downtown.
Nic Hockenberry, Jackson County Economic Alliance Director stated, “We have some exciting things happening in our downtowns. This loan program is being further enhanced to allow opportunities of refinancing existing debt if the property owner also commits to substantial rehabilitations of the building.”
“It is great to see all the local financial institutions of Jackson County continue their loan program designed to enhance our many downtown districts. I encourage all downtown property owners to investigate and take advantage of these low interest loans. These funds can help restore many wonderful structures and create new vitality in our downtowns,” said Jack Willey, JCEA Chairperson.
This loan program is ongoing. For more information or to obtain an application, contact Jackson County Economic Alliance: hockenberry@thejcea.org, (563) 652-4549, or visit www.thejcea.org.
