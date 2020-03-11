The City of Bellevue’s Downtown Incentive Program, started last spring in conjunction with the Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA), has been such a success that city officials have committed an additional $100,000 to the cause in 2020.
The first $100,000, has been committed to 9 property owners and included 22 grants; 9 for façade work, 2 commercial interior, 3 consulting assistance, 1 blade sign and 7 upper-story renovations.
Two large properties that made up the majority of the first $100,000 were the Old Button Factory (currently being renovated into a welcome center and business incubator) and the old Bellevue hospital building (now an apartment building).
Five of the 22 grants have been completed and $11,581 has been actually paid out, while $133,393 in private funds were invested in the 5 projects, a total investment of $155,030 for downtown Bellevue. The private funds for the remaining 17 projects will be known when the projects are completed and the grants are actually paid out.
Of the second $100,000, approved by the Bellevue City Council in February, $19,631 has been committed so far from four projects (3 upper-story renovations and 1 consulting assistant), which leaves $80,369 in funding uncommitted for those who also want to take advantage of the program.
Eligible projects for the program include facade and interior renovation, upper story renovation, additions, leasehold improvements and acquisition of commercial property in the downtown district. Projects must compliment the vision of a revitalized downtown.
There are seven elements to the downtown incentive program. They include:
• Acquisition Assistance
• Blade Signage
• Commercial Interior
• Consultant Assistance
• Facade improvements
• Upper Story Renovation
• Conversion - First Floor
• Residential to Commercial
It is possible to apply for multiple incentive elements.
“Downtowns are the heart of a community, said Nic Hockenberry, Jackson County Economic Alliance Director. “People often judge the health of a community by the health of their downtown, so it is critical to have an attractive and inviting downtown district.”
“I encourage all downtown property owners to investigate and take advantage of these new programs. These funds can help restore wonderful structures and create new vitality in our downtown.” said Abbey Skrivseth, Bellevue City Administrator.
These incentives can be used in conjunction with the low interest loan program offered by all Jackson County banks. The loan program offers a 4.9 percent interest rate for downtown projects.
Those interested can contact Abbey Skrivseth at Bellevue City Hall (563-872-4456) or Nic Hockenberry at the JCEA (563-652-4549).
Specific details about each grant program and an application form are also available on the City’s website (https://bellevueia.gov/ >Community>Downtown Incentives) or at City Hall.
