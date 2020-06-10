The building on Front Street that used to be home to Keil’s Bait Shop has been around since the 1860s and has obviously seen many changes over the years.
This summer, the old structure is seeing new life again, as Mark Morrison, who hails from Alameda, California has purchased the building and is giving it a complete remodel.
Tearing away the layers of decades past, he hopes to restore it to its original glory.
“I have some old photos of it and we are trying to fix it up like Razor Ray’s place next door, which is basically a twin to this one,” said Morrison, who was working with family members from the area last week inside the building on south Riverview.
Morrison, who is a Senior Estimator for Condon & Johnson Contractors and Engineers of Oakland, California, is hoping to rent the space on the ground floor out to a commercial business over the next few years, and he plans to live upstairs when he retires and moves back to Iowa sometime in the next three years.
“We are using all the local contractors we can,” said Morrison. “We bought our materials from Bellevue Lumber, worked with Kieffer Plumbing and Heating, as well as Nemmers Realty.”
He is also using his brother-in-law, Darrin Byers of Creative Carpentry of Oxford Junction, for much of the interior and detailed carpentry work.
“I really like Bellevue and all it has to offer,” he added. “Potters Mill is a great place to go, and I have a really great view up there on the balcony.s”
Morrison, who has family in Dubuque and Goose Lake, said he has been driving through Bellevue since the 1970s and always thought it was a neat little river town.
“I’ve been coming through Bellevue since about 1978 just after my father, mother and eight of fourteen children arrived in Dubuque. I liked the feel of Bellevue since then,” said Morrison. “My father came to Dubuque to be the plant physician at John Deere.”
Morrison’s sister currently owns Martha's Garden in Dubuque and has been in business for five years at the same farm that the Morrison’s parents moved into in 1978.
