Dottie Bayles of Maquoketa will celebrate her birthday March 21, 2021.
In honor of the occasion, a surprise card shower is being requested. Please send cards and greetings here: Dottie Bayles, C/O Eric Bayles, 111 West Locust St, Maquoketa, IA 52060.
She has a son and daughter, Mark Bayles of Altoona, PA and Maureen Moos of Minneapolis, MN, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Dottie worked in sales at KMAQ for 35 years.
