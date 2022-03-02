Dorothy Wilhelmina Banowetz Kilburg, age 84, of Miles, IA, earned her angel wings February 26, 2022. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, from 4pm to 7pm, as well as one hour prior to Saturday’s service. Family and friends are invited to share in Dorothy’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy was born January 21, 1938 at Jackson County Hospital in Maquoketa, IA to Leo and Della (Teshak) Banowetz. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Sugar Creek through the 8th grade and attended 9th grade at Charlotte High School. On November 20, 1956 she married Gerald “Jim” Kilburg at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sugar Creek. They remained married until his passing in February of 2008.
Dorothy was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, but her most special fandom was that of her grandkids and great grandkids. She loved watching them compete and succeed. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, baking apple pie bars and coffee cake, playing cards, and traveling. And if she could do any of those things with her family by her side, all the better!
Born and raised in Jackson County, Dorothy served her community in many ways throughout her life. She was a 54 year member and sitting president of the Preston American Legion Auxiliary Thomas Jenkins post 602, and was an active member in the Red Hats, Seniors Group of Goose Lake, St. Joseph’s of Preston-Sabula Prayer Group, and the Preston Women’s Club. A bit less official but still dear to her heart were her euchre groups and her Saturday morning coffee girls.
Dorothy is survived by her five children, Greg (Janet) Kilburg, Diane Miller, Ron (Lori) Kilburg, Roger (Lorie) Kilburg, and Della (Ray) Ernst; grandchildren, Curt (Brooke) Miller, Steve (Wendy) Ernst, Jessica (Derek) Bredeson, Scott (Lizz) Miller, Jena (Brett) Ernst, Andy (Emily) Kilburg, Katie (Brad) Church, Jake Kilburg, Ryan (Jodi) Kilburg, Ben (Emerie) Ernst, Dan (Courtney) Ernst, Joe (Destiney) Kilburg, and Mallory (Dylan Meyer) Kilburg; foreign exchange granddaughters, Janin (Heiko) Noah, Isabell (Marcus) Koch, and Alina Miloh; great grandchildren, Teylor, Kinnick, Micky, Brayden, Claire, Cora, Silas, Leah, Memphis, Aubrey, Kennedy, Calvin, Presley, Rogan, Eamon, Dax, Lacy, Iverson, Ellowyn, Braelyn, Bryant, Brynn, Hazel, Gia, Briley, Cory, Julia, Bre, Kyler, and Kenzie, with another due in July 2022; siblings, Marie (Andy) Bormann, Ken (Betty) Banowetz, Ron (Duetta) Banowetz, Lucille (Wayne) Schoel; sisters-in-law, Alice Cassaday Davis and Mary Jane Dunn; and brothers-in-law, Allen Kilburg and Dave (Betty) Kilburg.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Della; husband, Jim; and many extended family members.
A memorial fund has been established in Dorothy’s name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.