There may be a few new local rodeo stars born during the upcoming Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show at Bellevue High School, which is slated for Saturday, March 9.
The show, featuring real donkeys and local players, will begin at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium, with doors opening at 6 p.m,
“It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus,” said Toby Giesemann, Bellevue High School student who is helping promote and coordinate the special event.
All the donkey riders are local folks, including school board member Mike Reed, Jackson County Treasurer Beth Gerlach, several Bellevue elementary teachers and numerous other community members and volunteers.
The Donkey Basketball show is being held by the Bellevue High School Student Council.
Advance tickets are available at the Bellevue High School Main Office as well as both Bellevue State Bank and Fidelity Bank in Bellevue. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Preschool and under are free of charge. Concessions will be available. For more information, call Bellevue High School at 563-872-4001 or the BHS Student Council at 563-513-9866.
