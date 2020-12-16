The sale of the Baymont Hotel, Off-Shore and campgrounds north of Bellevue closed last week, with the new owners meeting with the current staff last Wednesday night at the hotel.
The buyers of the property, known as ‘Offshore Enterprises LLC’ include Steve Launspach, Peter Ludwig, Jason Germaine, A.J. Becker and Ryan Becker – all residents of the greater Dubuque area. Members of this group also own Coconut Cove Resort near Kieler Wisconsin, Whitetail Bluff Campground near Cassville Wisconsin, Dubuque Marina and Yardarm Riverfront Bar and Grille, Hawkeye Boat and Camper Sales in Dubuque, and Jason owns Germaine Electric.
The investor group was formed for the specific purpose of acquiring the Bellevue Offshore property from former owner and developer A.J. Spiegel, who built the facilities and opened them to the public in 2013.
“We are excited be here and to get things started,” said A.J. Becker of Off Shore Enterprises, who along with his fellow investors were looking at the progress at the campground site, which is being expanded. “We are looking forward to working with the community and its people.”
Bellevue City leaders last month approved two resolutions that they hope the group’s massive development project that was recently proposed, which includes a new aquatic center and swimming pool.
Members of the Bellevue City Council unanimously passed an amendment to city’s Urban Renewal Plan; and also set a public hearing for the use of tax increment financing (TIF) to provide an extra $1 million in incentives for the proposed project, which is expected to enhance tourism and traffic in Bellevue.
The public hearing for the TIF proposal is set for Monday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Members of the investor group, simply called ‘Offshore Enterprises, LLC,’ last month outlined a proposed $5 million to $6 million plan to expand the current Off-Shore facilities and add over 100 campsites, renovate the restaurant, expand the events center and construct a 6,000 square-foot swimming pool. The new ‘aquatics center’ would also feature a swim pond, playground, snack bar, poolside bar and resort store.
The amendment to the existing development agreement with A.J. Spiegel, who built the hotel and events center about eight years ago, was an arrangement for TIF benefits for 15 years. Under the amendment proposed by the City of Bellevue, that agreement will be converted to the new owners. It has a $2 million limit that will expire in 2027. The proposed amended agreement will increase the TIF limit to $3 million and extend the agreement out to 2032.
The overall purchase proposal offered to A.J. Spiegel by the investor group Off Shore LLC, includes the campground, Baymont Inn, restaurant, event center and undeveloped ground.
The development group is hoping that the proposed private/public partnership with the City will make the massive project possible, and say the plan would greatly increase tourism in the community, and the project would also bring with it more jobs and employment opportunities.
The proposed plans for the site include increasing recreational amenities. By May 2021, the campground will be expanded east to provide up to an additional 110 camping sites and the restaurant will be renovated with many enhanced features. In 2021-2022 an aquatics center will be completed to include a new 6,000 square-foot swimming pool, deck, one acre swim pond with a beach and floating aqua park, jump pad, playground and a building for shower house, snack bar, poolside bar and resort store. After 2021 development could begin to expand the event center to hold closer to 450 guests along with adding a catering kitchen.
Seeking government permits for a future transient dock with boat fuel pumps will begin as well. Additional amenities and improvements are also anticipated in further years.
Details were provided on the group’s current businesses including a similar destination resort like Coconut Cove in Hazel Green, WI. The group anticipates drawing over 700 plus visitors for each summer weekend. Other businesses in the area should see an increase in tourism too.
In the end, if all goes well, the new development could be rolled out progressively over time, and be largely complete by the end of 2022.
What is urban renewal (TIF)?
Urban renewal areas, commonly referred to as TIF (tax-increment finance) districts, were developed as a fiscal tool to give cities money to find funding for development projects.
Iowa enacted its first TIF law in 1957.
How do urban
renewal areas work?
Towns must first establish TIF districts based on slum, blighted, or economic development areas. Once established, the assessed value of taxable property within the designated area becomes the base value.
If assessed property values in that area increase, the difference (increment) between the base and the increase is diverted for projects or activities within the urban renewal area.
Since the 1980s, the Midwest dominated use of urban renewal areas and TIF dollars, especially Iowa. Eight of the 10 states that most utilize TIF funding are in the Midwest.
TIF money can be used for anything from street repairs to design plans to promoting economic development, provided those activities are within the urban renewal district.
Certifying debt
Cities that pay for qualifying TIF projects from their general fund can request reimbursement.
To be reimbursed, the city must certify its debt. When the city spends money on a qualifying project or activity, it incurs a debt and is entitled to reimbursement.
Each year, the city submits its list of qualifying expenses to the county auditor. That is certifying the debt.
After the debt is certified, the county assessor pays back the city with funds raised from the TIF.
