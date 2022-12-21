How would you like a book a month for your child from the time he or she is born until age five—all for free? Sound too good to be true? Well, it’s not if you’re a resident of Jackson County.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Jackson County is a project of the Friends of the Jackson County Libraries and the Jackson County Library Association. The project is in its second year through generous contributions from businesses, service organizations, and individuals in Jackson County. The Community Foundation of Jackson County, Early Childhood Iowa, and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency provide additional support.
The Imagination Library began in 1996 when Dolly Parton decided to foster a love of reading in her county and ensure that all children would have books regardless of their family’s income. Eventually, the program expanded throughout the U.S.
The Libraries of Jackson County (Bellevue, Maquoketa, Preston, and Sabula) raise funds that pay for the purchase and shipping of the books, promote the program, and register the children. Once eligibility is confirmed, one age appropriate book is mailed each month for free to every enrolled child’s home. All children age 0-5 are eligible to receive these books regardless of family income. Once the child turns 5, they are considered a graduate and no longer receive books.
If your child is enrolled in the program at birth, by the time he or she reaches age five, the program will have supplied 60 books. About 90% of the books are hardback, and they are rotated to reduce the chance of siblings receiving the same titles.
Registration forms to sign up your child or children are available at the public libraries in Jackson County. Donation forms for this worthwhile project are also available at each public library in Jackson County. Online registration is available at www.imaginationlibrary.com. Donations may also be sent to the Community Foundation of Jackson County with Dolly written in the memo.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Board of Jackson County oversees this project and is made up of members from Bellevue, Maquoketa, Preston, and Sabula libraries. Caroline M. Bredekamp, Preston Public Library Director, is currently serving as the organization chair person.
