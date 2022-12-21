Dolly

How would you like a book a month for your child from the time he or she is born until age five—all for free?  Sound too good to be true?  Well, it’s not if you’re a resident of Jackson County.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Jackson County is a project of the Friends of the Jackson County Libraries and the Jackson County Library Association.  The project is in its second year through generous contributions from businesses, service organizations, and individuals in Jackson County.  The Community Foundation of Jackson County, Early Childhood Iowa, and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency provide additional support.